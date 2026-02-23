Carles Gil headshot

Carles Gil News: Assists in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Gil sent in four crosses, created three chances, and contributed an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Gil delivered an inch-perfect pass to set Leo Campana up for New England's only goal of the game. He was mostly kept in check in a dismal effort across the board by the Revolution attack. He'll look to help New England bounce back in a tough road match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Carles Gil
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carles Gil See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carles Gil See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
298 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
312 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
319 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago