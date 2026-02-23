Carles Gil News: Assists in season opener
Gil sent in four crosses, created three chances, and contributed an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Nashville SC.
Gil delivered an inch-perfect pass to set Leo Campana up for New England's only goal of the game. He was mostly kept in check in a dismal effort across the board by the Revolution attack. He'll look to help New England bounce back in a tough road match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
