Carles Gil News: Breaks the deadlock from the spot

Gil scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Minnesota United.

Gil played a decisive role in Saturday's 2-1 win over Minnesota, stepping up to convert a penalty into the bottom-left corner past Drake Callender in the first half after Dor Turgeman was pulled down by Michael Boxall, delivering his fifth goal of the season in the kind of composed, high-pressure moment that defines him as his side's captain. The Spanish playmaker, operating as the creative hub and linking play between midfield and attack, is an indispensable figure for his team. Gil has now scored five goals and registered three assists across 13 MLS appearances this season, leading the Revolution in goals scored this campaign.