Carles Gil News: Creative machine
Gil had three shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati.
Despite the loss, Gil was one of the best attacking players on the pitch in New England's 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. In 90 minutes played, the attacking midfielder created a match-high six chances, made 11 passes into the final third, and completed five of his seven long ball passes. It was a good performance for Gil after his last match where he scored two goals against New York Red Bulls.
