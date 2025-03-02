Carles Gil News: Four crosses in loss
Gil generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Columbus Crew.
Gil recorded four crosses in his second straight match Saturday, this time recording three accurate crosses. He also created one chance, took one off-target shot and took one corner. It's been a fairly slow start to the season for Gil who has recorded at least 12 goal contributions in each of the last four seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now