Carles Gil headshot

Carles Gil News: Four crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Gil generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Columbus Crew.

Gil recorded four crosses in his second straight match Saturday, this time recording three accurate crosses. He also created one chance, took one off-target shot and took one corner. It's been a fairly slow start to the season for Gil who has recorded at least 12 goal contributions in each of the last four seasons.

Carles Gil
New England Revolution
