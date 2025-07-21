Carles Gil News: Four shots in defeat

Gil had four shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Orlando City SC.

Gil racked up four shots for the second time in four outings but finished without a shot on target for the first time in that span. He also pushed his streak to nine straight games with at least one accurate cross. On the other side, he registered more than one tackle won in a match for the fifth time in 23 appearances this season.