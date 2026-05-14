Carles Gil headshot

Carles Gil News: Kept in check by Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Gil took zero shots, took five corners, and sent in five crosses in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Nashville SC.

Gil was kept in check by a stout Nashville defense, failing to make an impact on the scoresheet for the first time in six appearances. Before Wednesday, Gil registered four goals and two assists in his previous five games. He'll look to start a new streak at home against Minnesota United on Saturday.

Carles Gil
New England Revolution
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