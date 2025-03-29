Carles Gil News: Nets brace Saturday

Gil scored twice while taking four shots (three on goal), crossing six times (one accurate), creating three chances and making two interceptions during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Gil opened the scoring in the 28th minute before converting a penalty for the game winning goal in the 97th all while leading New England in shots, crosses, chances created and interceptions. The attacker is the main man for the club and has combined for eight shots, three chances created and 19 crosses over his last three starts.