Carles Gil News: Nets opener
Gil scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Miami CF.
Gil opened the scoring in the 56th minute assisted by Dor David Turgeman. Gil capitalised on the chaos after a long throw. He made 51 passes and also recorded a clearance and a tackle. He has now contributed to a goal in each of his last three appearances.
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