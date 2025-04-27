Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carles Gil headshot

Carles Gil News: Nets winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Gil scored once on two shots (one on target), attempted three crosses (one accurate) and created two scoring chances in Saturday's 1-0 win against Charlotte FC.

Gil netted the late winner Saturday, curling a shot into the bottom left corner from just inside the box. It marked his fourth goal of the season across nine appearances (all starts). All four of the forward's goals, along with a lone assist, have come within his last five matches.

Carles Gil
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now