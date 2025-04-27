Carles Gil News: Nets winner
Gil scored once on two shots (one on target), attempted three crosses (one accurate) and created two scoring chances in Saturday's 1-0 win against Charlotte FC.
Gil netted the late winner Saturday, curling a shot into the bottom left corner from just inside the box. It marked his fourth goal of the season across nine appearances (all starts). All four of the forward's goals, along with a lone assist, have come within his last five matches.
