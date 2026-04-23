Carles Gil News: Notches assist
Gil assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.
Gil earned the only assist of Wednesday's match for both sides, linking up with Will Sands in the 73rd minute for a goal. This is the second straight game with a goal contribution for the midfielder, bagging a goal in the last match. He now has one goal and two asissts in eight appearances (eight starts) this campaign.
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