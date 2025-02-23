Carles Gil News: Notches four crosses

Gil registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Nashville SC.

Gil saw a decent spot from his forward position Saturday despite no goal, notching one shot, three chances created and four crosses in the draw. He will look to find a goal contribution soon and work at topping his 12 from last season, as he is a regular starter when fit, starting in all 26 appearances last season.