Carles Gil News: Penalty successfully converted

Gil scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

A late foul gifted Gil a penalty kick, which the attacking midfielder successfully converted, proving why he remains New England's spot-kick taker. The 33-year-old's form is red-hot, backed by three goals and one assist over his last four appearances.