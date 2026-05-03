Carles Gil headshot

Carles Gil News: Penalty successfully converted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 10:26pm

Gil scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

A late foul gifted Gil a penalty kick, which the attacking midfielder successfully converted, proving why he remains New England's spot-kick taker. The 33-year-old's form is red-hot, backed by three goals and one assist over his last four appearances.

Carles Gil
New England Revolution
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