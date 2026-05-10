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Carles Gil News: Scores and assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Gil scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union.

Gil was instrumental in Saturday's 2-1 comeback win over Philadelphia Union, first setting up Luca Langoni's equalizer in the second half by recycling a blocked corner and feeding his teammate to curl home, then sealing all three points late in the second half with an unassisted finish of his own. The Spanish captain operated as the creative hub throughout, generating the sequences that led to both his side's goals and providing the leadership needed to turn around a match his side had been losing at halftime, while adding three key passes and five corners. Gil has recorded three assists and four goals across 11 MLS appearances this season.

Carles Gil
New England Revolution
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