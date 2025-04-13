Carles Gil News: Scores lone goal of match
Gil scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Atlanta United.
GIl saw the only goal in Saturday's contest after he scored in the 36th minute of the contest. This makes it his third goal this season, with his last only coming two games ago. His contribution altogether was solid, seeing four chances created, five shots and six crosses.
