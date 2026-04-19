Carles Gil headshot

Carles Gil News: Scores match-winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Gil scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Columbus Crew.

Gil stepped up to the penalty spot in the 85th minute Saturday with the match tied, and he converted that penalty past Patrick Schulte to secure the victory. It was his only shot in the match, and he also created three chances for the fourth time this season. He added five crosses, one corner and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.

Carles Gil
New England Revolution
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