Carles Gil News: Secondary threat midweek

Gil had four shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus D.C. United.

Usually the star of the Revolution, Gil took a back seat in terms of both chance creating and goal scoring, with their new signing Jack Harrison taking charge in setting up hat-trick hero Alhassan Yusuf, who played central midfielder alongside the Spaniard. Nonetheless, Gil proved he can be a legitimate threat in a non-primary role, with his four shots (two on goal) and four chances created being his second-highest tallies in their respective categories this season. The question is whether Gil has taken a step back, with three consecutive appearances without a goal marking his second-longest drought in the stat for 2026 and no assists since early May.