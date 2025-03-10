Carles Gil News: Three shots in loss

Gil recorded three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Philadelphia Union.

Gil was muted again on Saturday against Philadelphia. The Spanish star is yet to register a first goal contribution this season. Against the Union, he contributed to three shots, none of which were on target. He also failed to create a chance for the first time this season. He will look to show a better performance against New York City on Saturday.