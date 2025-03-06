Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlo Boukhalfa headshot

Carlo Boukhalfa Injury: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Boukhalfa (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's trip to Wolfsburg, according to manager Alexander Blessin.

Boukhalfa missed out against Dortmund due to a knock he suffered in training, but is now fit once more. It was never expected to be a serious absence, and the midfielder is now fit and ready to go Saturday. Boukhalfa didn't play in either of the two matches before suffering the injury, going unused.

Carlo Boukhalfa
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now