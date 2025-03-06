Carlo Boukhalfa Injury: Good to go
Boukhalfa (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's trip to Wolfsburg, according to manager Alexander Blessin.
Boukhalfa missed out against Dortmund due to a knock he suffered in training, but is now fit once more. It was never expected to be a serious absence, and the midfielder is now fit and ready to go Saturday. Boukhalfa didn't play in either of the two matches before suffering the injury, going unused.
