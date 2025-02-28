Carlo Boukhalfa Injury: Picks up knock in training

Boukhalfa picked up a big knock in training on Thursday and had to leave the pitch, making him a doubt for Saturday's match against Dortmund, coach Alexander Blessin said in a press conference. "Carlo got a knock, we took him out of training today."

Boukhalfa took a big knock in training on Thursday and could miss Saturday's game. Even if he is out, his absence should not affect the starting XI since he has lost his spot and started only one of the last six matches.