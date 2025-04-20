Fantasy Soccer
Carlo Boukhalfa News: Levels for St. Pauli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Boukhalfa scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing twice (one accurate) and creating two chances during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Leverkusen.

Boukhalfa found the back of the net in the 78th minute, leveling the score while leading St. Pauli in shots and chances created. The goal was the first since September for Boukhalfa who started his first match since February 9th on Sunday.

