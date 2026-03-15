Carlo Garcia Injury: Picks up knock Sunday

Garcia was forced to abandon Sunday's 0-0 draw against Tigres because of an undisclosed issue.

Garcia was struggling with some pain before leaving the match, but it's unclear if he suffered an injury that would keep him out of upcoming fixtures. If he does fail to recover over the next days, Gallos will have to resort to either Bernardo Parra or Michael Carcelen as Santiago Homenchenko's partner in holding midfield.