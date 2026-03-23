Carlo Garcia News: All-around output in draw

Garcia had three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.

Garcia was healthy enough to play despite being questionable during the week because of a minor blow. As for his production, he recorded multiple shots for the first time in his last eight games played and added a season-high mark of four interceptions, although he didn't make any tackles this time. He may continue to play a primarily defensive role while threatening the opposing goal via long-range strikes or on set plays. He's now expected to feature in a central position alongside Santiago Homenchenko, limiting Bernardo Parra and Michael Carcelen to bench options.