Carlo Garcia News: Provides assist in win

Garcia assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Necaxa.

Garcia was active in playmaking and ball recovery work, and one of his three chances created was a short pass that led to Santiago Homenchenko's opener in the 29th minute against Rayos. The Spanish midfielder got directly involved in a goal for the first time after 21 Liga MX games played since joining Queretaro in August. While he's usually more reliable for tackles and clearances, he has found consistent playing time lately, recording over 70 minutes in eight successive contests.