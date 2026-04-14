Carlos Acevedo News: Allows four in loss

Acevedo made four saves and conceded four goals during Saturday's 4-2 loss against Pachuca.

Acevedo wasn't at fault for any of the four goals he allowed and still avoided an even bigger loss with a multiple great interventions. The goalkeeper definitely has his fantasy upside limited by the leaky defensive line in front of him and is still to keep his first Clausura clean sheet, but he at least makes a lot of stops to make up for that, with almost four per game over 14 starts.