Carlos Acevedo News: Allows one goal to Cruz Azul

Acevedo made three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Cruz Azul.

Acevedo prevented his team's defeat from becoming worse, limiting a dangerous front line to one goal. He made more than two saves for the sixth time in his last seven appearances, keeping his average of 4.4 saves per game at the top of the league. Despite Acevedo's solid numbers, the Laguneros have only managed one of 24 possible points, and now they must seek their first victory of the season Sunday versus 14th-ranked Atlas.