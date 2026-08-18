Carlos Acevedo News: Allows PK goal in loss

Acevedo made four saves and conceded a penalty goal during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Chivas.

Acevedo had a decent performance and looked on his way to keeping the first clean sheet of the season until the 75th minute, when Ricardo Marin beat him from the penalty spot. That's now eight goals allowed over four starts for the goalkeeper, but things would be even worse without him as he avoided even worse defeats with 21 saves during this stretch.