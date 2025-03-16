Carlos Acevedo News: Allows three goals to Tigres

Acevedo recorded six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Tigres.

Acevedo was beaten twice by his teammates' own goals and once by Juan Francisco Brunetta's quality strike in the second half of the defeat. On the bright side, the goalkeeper matched his season-high tally of six saves, a statistic in which he remains well above the rest of the league with a total of 52 saves. Up next is a home meeting with Atletico San Luis' 13th-ranked offense.