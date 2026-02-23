Carlos Acevedo News: Allows two goals against Leon

Acevedo registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Leon.

Acevedo failed to impress and was beaten by a couple of direct set-piece shots while his side suffered its sixth defeat in seven games this season. The keeper has yet to meet expectations, conceding multiple goals in every match over the past two months, which has caused his production to come exclusively from shot-stopping numbers when he's heavily tested. He'll look to limit the attacks of an erratic Queretaro side in the upcoming away fixture.