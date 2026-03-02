Carlos Acevedo News: Allows two in draw

Acevedo made five saves and conceded two goals during Friday's 2-2 draw against Queretaro.

Acevedo got beaten twice during the first half hour, with one of the goals coming from the penalty spot, but also made multiple interventions to keep his side in contention. Still, the goalkeeper doesn't profile as the best fantasy option right now as this was his eight consecutive start with multiple goals allowed and it got even worse over the last five games, where he conceded 17 times and made just 12 stops.