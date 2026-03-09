Carlos Acevedo News: Beaten once by Tijuana

Acevedo registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Tijuana.

Acevedo struggled to reach his usual saving numbers, but he limited an opponent to less than two goals for the first time over 10 games played in 2026. His total of 38 saves is now the third-highest figure in the competition, although his team also has the worst defense with 26 goals conceded. He may have opportunities to shine, but a clean sheet seems unlikely in the upcoming match against Chivas, who are averaging 5.3 shots on target per game.