Carlos Acevedo News: Beaten once versus Atlas

Acevedo recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Atlas.

Acevedo lacked opportunities to show his reflexes and conceded on a set piece in the first half of the defeat. He made less than three saves for the first time in five games played since March 9, and his season total barely increased to 56 across 15 appearances. With the Laguneros eliminated from the competition, Acevedo has two chances left to produce, both of which will come in a double week against San Luis and Monterrey on Wednesday and Sunday, respectively.