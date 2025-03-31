Carlos Acevedo News: Beaten three times by San Luis

Acevedo registered no saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Atletico San Luis.

Acevedo struggled to deny the attempts of a dynamic offense in Sunday's clash. Moreover, the goalkeeper failed to record a single save or defensive stat during the game. While the lack of saves was a rare occurrence, the team's defensive weakness has been constant as they allowed three or more goals for the third time in their last four matches. Next week will bring another tough challenge for Acevedo given that he'll face Toluca's league-leading attack.