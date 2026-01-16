Acevedo faced nine shots on target and, despite making several saves, still conceded multiple goals. The Santos defense continues to allow a high volume of chances, with Acevedo facing 104 shots across 17 Apertura matches while maintaining a solid 73.1 save percentage. Individually, Acevedo has shown promise for Santos, but his overall situation remains difficult given the defensive issues in front of him. He will next face Juárez, who finished mid-table in the Apertura, making it a fairly average matchup.