Carlos Acevedo News: Concedes four in defeat

Acevedo allowed four goals Sunday, tying a season-worst, in a 4-2 loss at the hands of Monterey. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Santos's first-choice keeper has managed 21 saves and four clearances while conceding nine goals and recording one clean sheet. Acevedo will hope for a rebound performance Sunday when Santos Latina host league leaders Leon.