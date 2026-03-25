Carlos Acevedo News: Concedes once in win
Acevedo made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Puebla.
Acevedo was unable to stop Owen Gonzalez's goal late in the second half, but other than that, he was solid between the posts to earn the win. Santos have been struggling defensively, however, so he won't be a popular pick in fantasy after the break, especially with matches against America and Pachuca on the horizon.
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