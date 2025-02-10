Carlos Acevedo News: Concedes three in defeat

Acevedo made six saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-2 loss versus Club Necaxa.

Acevedo faced heavy pressure against Necaxa as he made six saves while allowing three goals. He got off to a rough start in the match as he allowed two goals in the first 15 minutes, the second coming on a penalty kick. The goalkeeper has made five or more saves in four of the previous five games; however, he's also allowed 12 goals in that span. Next, he'll face off against Mazatlan, a team with six goals in six games.