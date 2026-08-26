Carlos Acevedo News: Concedes three in loss

Acevedo recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Puebla.

Acevedo had a difficult afternoon, conceding three goals on 2.46 xGOT faced, with the goals coming from a long-range strike, a corner rebound finish, and a well-placed cross converted inside the box. His season has been a struggle overall, conceding 11 goals across five matches without a clean sheet, and his 69.4 save percentage reflects a defense that has given him little protection with 36 shots faced. Santos Laguna's next fixture against Tigres, who are also struggling in the lower half of the standings, presents one of the more favorable remaining opportunities this season to get off the mark with a clean sheet.