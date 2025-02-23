Carlos Acevedo News: Keeps clean sheet against Atlas

Acevedo registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win over Atlas.

Acevedo required a season-low two saves to help his side achieve its first win and clean sheet of the Clausura 2025 tournament. He has now stopped 71 percent of all shots on target he has faced in nine matches. It's still too early to trust Acevedo to allow few goals, but he may continue to increase his number of saves next weekend against Monterrey, who found the net 10 times over their last three games.