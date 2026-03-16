Carlos Acevedo News: Makes five saves in loss to Chivas

Acevedo had five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Guadalajara.

Acevedo improved over his previous outing, but it still wasn't enough to avoid a big defeat. The keeper is still looking for his first clean sheet of the year but has saved five shots in three of his latest four matches played. His team is likely to remain vulnerable regardless of opposition, though the next game could present a smaller challenge at home versus Puebla's 17th-ranked offense.