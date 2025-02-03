Carlos Acevedo News: Makes six saves against Puebla

Acevedo recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Puebla.

Acevedo was solid despite his team's poor overall performance Sunday. The goalkeeper had quality and quantity of saves, equalling his highest mark in five matches played this year. However, he remains unreliable in terms of goals conceded, having failed to keep a clean sheet since Oct. 25. He'll now focus on a visit to Necaxa, who are tied with four other teams as the third-best offense in the league.