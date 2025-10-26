Acevedo made some vital contributions, stopping a series of early attempts that could have changed the outcome of the game. Still, he couldn't complete his performance with a clean sheet after being beaten by Aldahir Perez from inside the box. The keeper has slowed down following a couple of 11-save efforts, denying four shots over his next two starts. He'll look to help the Saints extend their three-game undefeated streak in the upcoming clash against Necaxa, who have scored 10 goals in the last five matches.