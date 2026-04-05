Carlos Acevedo News: Saves four shots against America

Acevedo registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus America.

Acevedo had an excellent performance despite the goal conceded, as his contributions prevented his team from losing a tough matchup. The goalkeeper made more than three saves for the fifth time in his last six appearances while raising his season total to 51 saves, which represents the third-highest figure in the competition. He'll likely remain busy next Saturday against Pachuca's ninth-ranked attack.