Carlos Acevedo News: Saves four shots at Toluca
Acevedo recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Toluca.
Acevedo had a decent outing but couldn't do much against two good goals from the opposing side. He's averaging 4.0 saves and 2.0 goals conceded per contest, which represent the second-best and third-worst figures in the league, respectively. Despite that contrast, his shot-stopping ability grants him some fantasy value ahead of upcoming fixtures. Furthermore, his next game is at home versus Queretaro, one of the easiest rivals on paper.
