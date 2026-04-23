Carlos Acevedo News: Unused substitute Wednesday

Acevedo was an unused substitute during Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Atletico San Luis.

Acevedo didn't play despite being available to face the Potosinos, and it was Hector Holguin who featured between the posts. It's unclear if Acevedo will return to action immediately, as he had struggled to produce prior to this game. He has made 56 saves and conceded 36 goals, while recording no clean sheets over 15 league matches played in 2026. In any case, Santos have just one game left in the Clausura campaign, but the keeper still has a reasonable chance of making Mexico's World Cup squad as a third option behind Jose Rangel and Guillermo Ochoa.