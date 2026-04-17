Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Available for selection
Alcaraz (undisclosed) is back in training and will be an option for Sunday's derby against Liverpool, according to manager David Moyes. "Charly Alcaraz is back and back training now," Moyes told the media in his pre-match press conference. "I think we're as much close to [fully fit] as we can be."
Alcaraz had returned to training earlier this month, but the midfielder is now fully fit and ready to play in the Merseyside derby. He's not expected to start, however, as he hasn't seen competitive minutes since February. Alcaraz has started in just six of his 16 Premier League appearances this season, tallying just one assist to his name, so his fantasy upside won't be very high.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Alcaraz See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW20106 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19109 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19109 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Dec. 27114 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18115 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Alcaraz See More