Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Available for selection

Alcaraz (undisclosed) is back in training and will be an option for Sunday's derby against Liverpool, according to manager David Moyes. "Charly Alcaraz is back and back training now," Moyes told the media in his pre-match press conference. "I think we're as much close to [fully fit] as we can be."

Alcaraz had returned to training earlier this month, but the midfielder is now fully fit and ready to play in the Merseyside derby. He's not expected to start, however, as he hasn't seen competitive minutes since February. Alcaraz has started in just six of his 16 Premier League appearances this season, tallying just one assist to his name, so his fantasy upside won't be very high.