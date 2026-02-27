Carlos Alcaraz headshot

Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Set to miss several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Alcaraz (undisclosed) is set to miss three to four weeks due to injury, coach David Moyes said in the press conference. "Charly has got an injury which will probably keep him out for three weeks or four weeks, we think. He picked it up in the last minute of training on Sunday. He would've probably started on Monday night if he hadn't picked up the injury."

Alcaraz picked up an undisclosed injury in the final training session ahead of Monday's showdown with Manchester United, and the setback is expected to keep him on the shelf for three to four weeks. It is a tough break for the Toffees, as he provides solid depth in midfield, even though he logged just 11 minutes across his last four available appearances. He had been in line to start against the Red Devils, but instead he will now face an extended spell on the sidelines before making his return for Everton.

Carlos Alcaraz
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Alcaraz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Alcaraz See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW20
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW20
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
57 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
60 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
60 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Dec. 27
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Dec. 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
65 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
66 days ago