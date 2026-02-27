Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Set to miss several weeks

Alcaraz (undisclosed) is set to miss three to four weeks due to injury, coach David Moyes said in the press conference. "Charly has got an injury which will probably keep him out for three weeks or four weeks, we think. He picked it up in the last minute of training on Sunday. He would've probably started on Monday night if he hadn't picked up the injury."

Alcaraz picked up an undisclosed injury in the final training session ahead of Monday's showdown with Manchester United, and the setback is expected to keep him on the shelf for three to four weeks. It is a tough break for the Toffees, as he provides solid depth in midfield, even though he logged just 11 minutes across his last four available appearances. He had been in line to start against the Red Devils, but instead he will now face an extended spell on the sidelines before making his return for Everton.