Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Suffers injury in training

Alcaraz was unavailable for Monday's loss to Manchester United after picking up an injury in Sunday's training session. The attacking midfielder is expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the exact nature of the issue and map out a clearer return timeline. That said, his absence doesn't shake up the Toffees' starting XI, as he had been buried on the bench in his previous four available matches, logging just 11 total minutes over that stretch.