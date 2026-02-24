Carlos Alcaraz headshot

Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Suffers injury in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Alcaraz (undisclosed) picked up an injury in Sunday's training session and was ruled out for Monday's 1-0 loss against Manchester United, coach David Moyes said to the media. "Unfortunately, Charly picked up an injury in training yesterday which has ruled him out."

Alcaraz was unavailable for Monday's loss to Manchester United after picking up an injury in Sunday's training session. The attacking midfielder is expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the exact nature of the issue and map out a clearer return timeline. That said, his absence doesn't shake up the Toffees' starting XI, as he had been buried on the bench in his previous four available matches, logging just 11 total minutes over that stretch.

Carlos Alcaraz
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Alcaraz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Alcaraz See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW20
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW20
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
54 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
57 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
57 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Dec. 27
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Dec. 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
62 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
63 days ago