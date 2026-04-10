Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Training, out again
Alcaraz (undisclosed) is training again, but not an option for Saturday's match against Brentford, according to his club.
Alcaraz is seeing improvement this week after stepping up his rehabilitation, as the midfielder has started to train again. However, he will unfortunately miss out again, still needing more time to recover. He will now likely train for another week before eyeing a return against Liverpool on April 19 in their next contest
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