Carlos Alcaraz headshot

Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Training, out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Alcaraz (undisclosed) is training again, but not an option for Saturday's match against Brentford, according to his club.

Alcaraz is seeing improvement this week after stepping up his rehabilitation, as the midfielder has started to train again. However, he will unfortunately miss out again, still needing more time to recover. He will now likely train for another week before eyeing a return against Liverpool on April 19 in their next contest

Carlos Alcaraz
Everton
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