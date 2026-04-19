Carlos Alcaraz News: Fit for bench
Alcaraz (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Liverpool.
Alcaraz is back in the team sheet Sunday as expected, with the attacker set for a bench role after some time out due to an undisclosed injury. He has nearly missed two months and will now need to get back up to speed before hopefully working into a starting role again, only playing once since Dec. 30 due to his constant injuries.
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