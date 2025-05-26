Carlos Alcaraz News: Scores winner in season finale

Alcaraz scored a goal off five shots (four on target) during Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Alcaraz was one of the best players on the pitch and definitely Everton's biggest threat up front. And the attacker crowned his performance with the goal that sealed the 1-0 win in the 65th minute. With two goals and three assists over 15 appearances (seven starts) since joining on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo, Alcaraz really impressed in his second EPL spell and there is a chance Everton works to make his move permanent during the summer transfer window.